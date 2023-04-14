MARTA approves plan to extend Atlanta Streetcar to BeltLine

The Atlanta Streetcar could soon be expanding to one of the more popular parts of the city.

Thursday night, the MARTA Board of Directors voted to approve a plan to extend the Streetcar to the BeltLine.

One thing the board wanted to emphasize, however, is that even though this vote allows the plan to move forward, it does not mean the city will see any kind of construction right away. Transit officials want to be able to check in along the way and make sure this project is exactly what the city wants going forward.

"There are groups that think this is a good project, and there are groups that think this is a bad project. And I think as we go forward we have to be really clear, there are groups who don't believe transit should be on the BeltLine at all," said Jacob Tzegaegbe, a member of the MARTA Board of Directors.

The plan for the expansion would run the streetcar on Edgewood Avenue through the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood - ultimately connecting with the popular pedestrian trail near Krog Street and then heading down to Ponce City Market.

Some board members have reservations about the plan.

"The BeltLine is an incredible thing - what he came up with there is just enormous, and it's shown by the fact that you can hardly walk down there on the weekend," Board member William Floyd said. "And if you put a train on it, what's that going to do? What's the impact that will have on it?"

Other board members say they voted in support of the project because it's a high priority for the city.

"I will be voting in favor of this today because of exactly what we talked about. It's Atlanta's money and the mayor has made this a priority, but I want to make sure that history doesn't repeat itself that MARTA is a part of the conversation," Board Chair W. Thomas Worthy said.

Ultimately the measure passed eight to zero with two board members abstaining.

MARTA CEO Collie Greenwood says the city and MARTA will fund the project

Officials wanted to make it clear that other votes will need to happen before construction on the project would start, and Greenwood said it will not be the last time the board will be involved in the process.