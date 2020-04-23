Mark Cuban discusses economic impact of COVID-19 in Fox Business virtual town hall

Mark Cuban discussed the economic impact of COVID-19 in a Fox Business virtual town hall on April 23.

The entrepreneur, billionaire, NBA team owner and reality TV star has never been shy about expressing his views on business and the economy, which made for an insightful discussion about the toll that COVID-19 is taking on the global economy.

Viewers also had the ability to submit video questions for consideration.



More than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as job cuts escalated across an economy that remains all but shut down, the government said Thursday.



Roughly 26 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the five weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors. About one in six American workers have lost their jobs in the past five weeks, by far the worst string of layoffs on record. That's more than the number of people who live in the 10 largest U.S. cities combined.



The Associated Press contributed to this story.