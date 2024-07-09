Marjorie Taylor Greene's historical error on social media ridiculed by many

article

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who represents Georgia's 14th congressional district, is under fire for inaccurately listing signers of the Declaration of Independence on social media.

On July 5, Greene wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the average age of the signers was 44 years, with more than a dozen being 35 or younger. She then listed seven Founding Fathers and their ages.

However, six of the eight people she listed did not sign the document.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the post had been viewed over 3 million times, garnering more than 10,000 comments and thousands of likes. A community note was added to the post, clarifying that James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, James Monroe, Aaron Burr, Paul Revere, and George Washington were not signers of the Declaration of Independence.

The Declaration of Independence was signed by 56 delegates of the Continental Congress.

The comments on the post have been harsh.

Rep. Jack Kimble from California sarcastically questioned Greene's knowledge:

Abraxsys, a user with a unique perspective, humorously suggested that a bag of hammers wanted to debate Greene:

Author, podcaster, and boggie champion Craig Rozniecki noted the shorter life expectancy in 1776 compared to 2024:

Cheryl simply questioned if Greene slept through history class:

Greene, a Republican and staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, is known for making dubious claims and false statements. However, the purpose of posting misinformation about the signers of the Declaration of Independence remains unclear.

Over the weekend, Greene participated in a Trump boat parade on Lake Allatoona:

Trump and 18 of his supporters were indicted by a grand jury for interfering in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia following a 2-1/2 year investigation by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Some charges have been dismissed, and the case is paused until the Georgia Supreme Court considers motions to disqualify Fulton County DA Fani Willis due to a romantic relationship with a special prosecutor hired to investigate the former president.

