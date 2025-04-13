Man runs into lake to avoid traffic stop, body recovered, officials say

The body of a man who ran from a traffic stop in Rockdale County was found in a lake, according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

What we know:

A spokesperson from the DNR says it happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The man took off running from a traffic stop with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. They said he entered the lake in the Salem Lake Community and swam across to get away.

The deputies chasing him said they lost sight of him.

Due to limited visibility at the time, the search was paused until daybreak.

Game wardens joined the Rockdale County Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services to take over, using side scan radar on the lake. That's how they eventually found and recovered his body at 7 p.m.

What we don't know:

Officials said the man would not be identified until his family was notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.