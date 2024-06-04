Marjorie Taylor Greene refuses to call Fauci a doctor during hearing

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene launched a direct attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci, who returned to testify Monday before the Senate Oversight Committee for the first time since his retirement. The session was focused on the origins of COVID-19 and the U.S. response to the pandemic.

During the hearing, Dr. Fauci recounted the challenges he and his family faced, including receiving death threats, as a consequence of his public role and statements.

Despite his extensive medical background and service, Greene pointedly refused to acknowledge Fauci's medical credentials, referring to him as "Mr. Fauci" during her questioning.

Greene also called for the imprisonment of Fauci, claiming that NIH scientists made over $700 million in COVID royalties.

The exchange drew a reprimand from Representative Brian Wenstrup (R-Ohio), the chair of the subcommittee. Dr. Fauci later attributed the increase in death threats against his family to what he described as "political performances" by Greene and other right-wing figures.

In an interview with CNN following the hearing, Dr. Fauci emphasized that the session should be focused on learning from past experiences to improve responses to future pandemics. He criticized Greene's attack as unproductive, stating it had nothing to do with making improvements for future public health crises.

The subcommittee is expected to release a final report later this year on how the U.S. handled the COVID-19 crisis, along with recommendations on how to better prepare for and prevent future pandemics.