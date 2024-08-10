Shots fired at Marietta Waffle House, window shattered

article

Glass was shattered at a Waffle House in Marietta where police say a shooting unfolded.

So far, it appears that no one was injured during the incident. However, police say those responsible fled the scene before they could arrive.

It happened at the restaurant located at 920 Cobb Parkway SE.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ A shooting was reported at the Waffle House located at 920 Cobb Parkway SE in Marietta.

This isn't the first time this year that violence has been reported at a Waffle House. In mid-June, a customer was shot at a South Fulton Waffle House during a fight outside the restaurant. Back in February, an employee was shot multiple times in the parking lot at a Lawrenceville location.

