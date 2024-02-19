Waffle House employee shot in parking lot, DeKalb police searching for gunman

article

DeKalb County police are searching for a gunman accused of shooting a Lawrenceville Waffle House employee multiple times in the restaurant's parking lot.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday at the Waffle House on the 2900 block of Lawrenceville Highway.

According to police, a customer and an employee got into an altercation which eventually escalated into the customer pulling out a gun and shooting the employee in the left leg and left arm.

Medics rushed the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital. They are expected to recover from their injuries.

Investigators have not released the identity of the suspected gunman but say they are looking for someone in a purple car.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the DeKalb County Police Department.