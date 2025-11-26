Marietta store manager tackles woman accused of stealing handgun
MARIETTA, Ga. - The manager of a Marietta store took down a woman who police say tried to steal a handgun from the shop.
The backstory:
Robert Sheppard was working at TruPrep on November 19 when a woman asked to see a gun. Once the firearm was in her hands, police say she started jogging toward the door.
Sheppard — who has 30 years of law enforcement experience and is a use-of-force instructor — quickly ran after her.
What they're saying:
"I picked her up to get the legs out of the way, brought her to the ground, rolled her over and once I got her on the ground she was very compliant," Sheppard said.
Sheppard used flex cuffs — which the store sells and happened to be nearby — to restrain the woman until Marietta police arrived.
Sheppard said that while waiting for police, he talked to the woman — and even joked with her about her choice of firearm.
"When I realized what the gun was — not one of our more expensive guns, a $350 gun — I said something to the effect of, ‘If you’re going to steal a gun and take it for free, steal something good.’ She said, ‘I was trying to!’"
What we know:
Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Priscilla Foster, who is charged with felony theft by taking and is being held in the Cobb County Jail without bond.
According to the police report, officers also found a box of ammunition in Foster’s purse that had been taken from the store.