Marietta selects new police chief

article

Look out, Marietta. There's a new chief in town, and his name is David Beam.

After a long process of background checks and interviews, the City of Marietta has announced its Interim Police Chief David Beam will step up to serve permanently as the Chief of the Marietta Police Department. The announcement was made at a City Council meeting. The approval was unanimous.

Beam is no stranger to the department. He served there for 38 years, getting his start in 1986. In 1999, he was promoted to deputy chief. He has also been the interim police chief twice – once from July 2006 until January 2007, and most recently in January 2024 until now.

Beam has been the interim director of human resources, a member of the Marietta Pension Board, the president of the Rotary Club of Marietta Metro, a life member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and was an adjunct instructor of criminal justice at Kennesaw State University for eight years.

The Louisville native earned a bachelors degree in criminal justice from Eastern Kentucky University in 1989 and a masters in public administration from Kennesaw State in 1997. It's safe to say Georgia's been on his mind for a while.

Beam was sworn into office by Mayor Steve Tumlin.

"It is my belief that David will be an excellent Chief," said City Manager Bill Bruton Jr., who also recommended Beam for the job. "He has served in every part of the Department during his 38 years of service and has been a Deputy Chief since 1999. At one point, I also appointed Interim Chief Beam as the Interim Personnel Director because of my faith in his abilities. I held off on opening up the hiring process on the position to allow Interim Chief Beam to have the opportunity to show what he could do, and the excellent results are there for everyone to see."

"It is my distinct honor to have been appointed as Chief of Police of the Marietta Police Department," said Chief Beam. "I want to thank the City Manager, Mayor, and City Council for having confidence in me to lead the department. I look forward to working together with the dedicated officers and staff of the Marietta Police Department to continue the department’s long heritage of providing the ultimate in protection and service to the Marietta community. The City of Marietta is served by a diverse, well-trained, intelligent, brave, dedicated, and loyal group of police officers and staff. They are true professionals and carry a servant’s heart. We will continue to work as a cohesive team to keep Marietta as the safest all-around city to live, learn, work and play."