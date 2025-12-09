Marietta police seek teen driver charged in deadly DUI head-on crash

The Brief Police issued warrants charging 18-year-old Keondre Robinson with first degree vehicular homicide and DUI. Investigators say Robinson crossed into oncoming traffic, killing 32-year-old Santiago Zarate-Vicente. Marietta police are asking for the public’s help locating Robinson.



Marietta police have issued arrest warrants for an 18-year-old driver investigators say was under the influence when he caused a deadly head-on crash this fall on Powder Springs Street.

What we know:

Keondre Robinson of Mableton was charged with first degree vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of drugs and reckless driving. Detectives say Robinson crossed into the southbound lanes near Laurel Springs Lane on the morning of September 20 and slammed into a Chevrolet Silverado.

According to the Marietta Police Department, the collision caused extensive damage to both vehicles and killed 32-year-old Santiago Zarate-Vicente of Chicago. Two passengers riding in the Silverado and Robinson were taken to Kennestone Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

What you can do:

Police are asking for the public’s help locating Robinson. Anyone with information about the crash or Robinson’s whereabouts is urged to contact STEP Investigator C. Henry at 770-794-5266.