Former Athens-Clarke police officer indicted in child abuse, bestiality case

The Brief Former officer Amber Nicole Ferguson is indicted on federal child sexual abuse and bestiality related charges. Investigators say they found child abuse material and bestiality images on Ferguson’s phone after a family tip. Ferguson faces a mandatory minimum 15 year federal sentence if convicted of producing child sexual abuse material.



A former Athens-Clarke County police officer has been indicted on federal charges accusing her of producing child sexual abuse material and creating bestiality images.

What we know:

Federal prosecutors say 34-year-old Amber Nicole Ferguson of Commerce was arraigned December 4 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Anna W. Howard. A federal grand jury handed up the indictment two days earlier, alleging Ferguson produced and attempted to produce child sexual abuse material, possessed child abuse material involving a minor younger than 12, and created obscene content.

The backstory:

Investigators began looking into Ferguson after a family member of two minors reported concerns to the Commerce Police Department. According to prosecutors, investigators found child sexual abuse material on Ferguson’s phone. As the case continued, authorities say they uncovered images involving horse and dog bestiality that Ferguson allegedly possessed and produced.

What they're saying:

"Sexual predators who prey upon children or sexually abuse animals for the purpose of disseminating images of the abuse face significant prison time if convicted in federal court," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "To protect the community and its most vulnerable members, my office will aggressively prosecute anyone who commits such crimes."

Special Agent in Charge Steven N. Schrank of Homeland Security Investigations in Georgia and Alabama said the allegations represent a fundamental violation of public trust. "The actions alleged in this indictment represent a profound betrayal of the trust and responsibility placed in law enforcement officers. Those who are sworn to protect our communities, especially our children, must be held to the highest standards. Homeland Security Investigations is committed to ensuring that individuals who exploit their positions to harm the most vulnerable will be brought to justice."

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey issued a similar statement. "Few crimes are as vile as those committed against children. When the offender is someone who swore an oath to protect the public and uphold the law, it is an even deeper violation. We remain unwavering in our commitment to working alongside our partners to safeguard our most vulnerable and bring offenders, regardless of their title our authority, to justice."

What's next:

If convicted of producing or attempting to produce child sexual abuse material, Ferguson faces at least 15 years in federal prison. Sentencing ultimately will be determined by a judge, who will consider the federal sentencing guidelines.