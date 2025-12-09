Columbus man guilty after airport fence chase leads to federal firearm conviction

The Brief A Columbus man was convicted in federal court after fleeing deputies and breaching an airport fence during a March 2025 chase. Deputies found a loaded semiautomatic pistol in his crashed car despite his prior felony convictions. Weeks Lewis now faces up to fifteen years in federal prison with sentencing scheduled for Feb. 24, 2026.



A Columbus man who jumped out of a wrecked car, ran from deputies and climbed the perimeter fence at Columbus Metropolitan Airport has been found guilty in federal court of illegally possessing a firearm.

A jury convicted 29-year-old Reginald Weeks Lewis on Tuesday of one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a one-day trial before U.S. District Judge Clay Land.

The backstory:

Arrest records and trial testimony outlined a chaotic early morning chase on March 1, 2025. Deputies with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on Sidney Simons Boulevard after spotting a violation. Investigators said Weeks Lewis initially slowed down but suddenly made a U turn onto Armour Road, lost control, crossed four lanes of traffic and blew out a tire.

Deputies said he jumped out of the vehicle and ran while shouting that he had a firearm. He reached the airport fence, climbed over and was eventually found lying face down in a brushy area on airport property. Deputies located a semiautomatic pistol inside the car between the driver’s seat and center console with eleven rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. Weeks Lewis has prior felony convictions in Muscogee County for burglary, theft by taking, obstruction, vandalism to a place of worship and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

What they're saying:

Federal officials said the case reflects a broader effort to target armed repeat offenders.

"Armed repeat felony offenders are seeing their cases make it to the federal prosecutor’s office, where they face steep penalties," U.S. Attorney William R. Will Keyes said. "It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm, and our office is working alongside our law enforcement partners to hold these individuals accountable for their crimes."

"Our collaboration with local law enforcement and federal agencies is crucial in tackling the issue of gun violence," Acting ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robert Davis said. "We will continue to pursue those who violate the law, especially repeat offenders, with the full weight of federal penalties.’"

"The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to our federal partners in order to remove firearms from the hands of those who should not have them," Sheriff Greg Countryman said. "We will continue to ensure that Muscogee County is a safer place to work and live for our citizens."

What's next:

Lewis now faces up to fifteen years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release and a possible $250,000 fine. Sentencing is set for Feb. 24, 2026. Federal sentences do not include parole.