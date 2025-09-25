Chicago man killed in head-on collision last weekend in Marietta

The Brief Head-on crash killed 32-year-old man from Chicago. Two passengers and teen driver injured, police say. STEP Unit continues to investigate the collision.



The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) is investigating a fatal head-on collision that occurred Sept. 20 on Powder Springs Street near Laurel Springs Lane.

What we know:

Police said an18-year-old from Mableton was driving a 2007 Lexus RX350 northbound when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 32-year-old Santiago Zarate-Vicente of Chicago.

Zarate-Vicente died from his injuries. Two passengers in the Silverado and the 18-year-old were taken to Kennestone Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

No charges have been filed as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact STEP Investigator C. Henry at 770-794-5266.