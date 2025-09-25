Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man killed in head-on collision last weekend in Marietta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 25, 2025 6:37am EDT
Marietta
The Brief

    • Head-on crash killed 32-year-old man from Chicago.
    • Two passengers and teen driver injured, police say.
    • STEP Unit continues to investigate the collision.

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) is investigating a fatal head-on collision that occurred Sept. 20 on Powder Springs Street near Laurel Springs Lane.

What we know:

Police said an18-year-old from Mableton was driving a 2007 Lexus RX350 northbound when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 32-year-old Santiago Zarate-Vicente of Chicago.

Zarate-Vicente died from his injuries. Two passengers in the Silverado and the 18-year-old were taken to Kennestone Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

No charges have been filed as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact STEP Investigator C. Henry at 770-794-5266.

The Source

  • Information provided by Marietta Police Department. 

