Marietta police issue Mattie's Call in search for missing 62-year-old man

Marietta police are seeking the public's assistance in their search for a missing mentally disabled man.

According to authorities, 62-year-old James Barnett has not been seen since he left a Target store around 4:00 p.m. on April 22. The store is located on 2201 Cobb Pkwy in Smyrna.

Barnett has been previously diagnosed with dementia, according to his family.

Police do not believe Barnett has a cell phone on his person.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long sleeve gray shirt, a teal Charlotte Hornet hat, with blue slides and black socks.

Anyone who sees Barnett or has information on his whereabouts should contact the Marietta Police Department.