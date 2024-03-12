Atlanta man dies abroad in Panama, family struggles to bring his body home

A metro Atlanta man died while on vacation in Panama almost three weeks ago. His family has been trying desperately to get his body home to Georgia ever since.

"It's super frustrating because we just want to get him home," said Christy Smith, a cousin of Adrian Bennett.

50-year-old Adrian Bennett was known as the fun-loving one with all the jokes. He was an all-around good guy, according to those who knew him best. His family told FOX 5 that Bennett grew up in Marietta and had worked for FedEx for more than 20 years.

On Feb. 17, he went on vacation to Panama. He was supposed to fly home on Feb. 23, but instead, his best friend received a phone call with tragic news.

"According to what they say, he fell from a balcony which was about 12-feet high and supposedly hit his head and succumbed from that," said Carlos Smith.

Initially, family and friends didn't know who picked up the body or where they took him.



"It's been a long process, and it's like we're at a standstill, and we're not getting any answers," said Paula Redman, a family member.

After numerous phone calls, they finally found the morgue, but the morgue needed proof they were relatives.

The closest Consulate for Panama is in Tampa, Florida, so a relative there collected all the documents.

"We took all these papers, his birth certificate, his sister's birth certificate, their ID's, a copy of his passport," said Christy Smith.

She was told copies wouldn't work, they needed the originals.

"We're running into walls everywhere we turn," said Deedra Watts, a cousin.

Now, they're fighting against the clock.

"We were told if he's not back in 30 days, that Panama can do pretty much what they want to with his remains," said Watts.

They've asked everyone they can think of for help.

"I personally went and contacted the FBI, I've contacted the state department, Sen. Warnock, Sen. Ossoff, Congressman David Scott. We're never going to give up until we actually get him back home," said Carlos Scott.

"It's just a lot of people that want to see him get home, so we can have a proper homegoing service for him," said Smith.