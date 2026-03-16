Marietta man dies after car gets stuck on train tracks causing crash

The Brief Diego Lamonthe died on Saturday after his car became stuck on train tracks in Cobb County. Investigators said Lamonthe had tried to cross the tracks as a freight train was approaching. Lamonthe was pronounced deceased on the scene.



A 26-year-old man died over the weekend in Cobb County after he tried to drive over train tracks, but his vehicle became stuck, leading to a crash.

What we know:

Police said that Diego Lamonthe was traveling on Brownsville Road Saturday when he crossed the railroad arms west of Powder Springs-Dallas Road around 2:47 a.m.

At the same time, a Norfolk Southern freight train was travelling south.

Lamonthe tried to cross the tracks, but his car got stuck on the tracks.

The front of the train collided with Lamonthe’s car.

The train continued pushing the car until both came to rest at Lewis Road.

Lamonthe was pronounced deceased on the scene.

What's next:

The Cobb County Police Department’s STEP Unit is investigating.