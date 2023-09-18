Cobb County detectives make breakthrough on 9-year-old girl's cold case murder

The Cobb County District Attorney's Office says it has had a break in a cold case involving a Marietta girl's death.

On Jan. 13, 1972, police say 9-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall was abducted from her home in Marietta, raped, and murdered.

Her body was found two weeks later near the intersection of Windy Hill and Powers Ferry Road.

Officials say for more than 50 years the case has haunted investigators, and detectives have investigated hundreds of leads.

Now detectives say genetic genealogy has provided some answers about what happened to Randall before her death.

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr., detectives, and the family of Debbie Lynn Randall will come together at the Cobb Superior Courthouse Monday morning to discuss the new developments.

FOX 5 will be at the press conference, which starts at 10:30 a.m.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.