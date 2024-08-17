Atlanta driver ejected in three-car crash involving Marietta police

article

An Atlanta woman is still recovering in the hospital after being ejected from her car during a crash involving two Marietta police officers Friday night.

Officials say 60-year-old Sandy Curry was driving a Mustang southbound on Cobb Parkway, coming up at its intersection with Roswell Street at around 10:15 p.m., when she slammed into a marked patrol car waiting at the red light.

Curry's car spun out of control and also hit the rear of a Toyota Prius being driven by 60-year-old Ahmed Sheridan of Marietta. Curry was promptly ejected from her car.

Officers Morrison and Sherman had to be extricated from the patrol vehicle. Along with Curry, the two were rushed to Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. The officers have since been released, Curry has not.

It's not yet clear whether Sheridan suffered any injuries or whether Curry will be charged with anything.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Two Marietta police officers and the driver of a Mustang were injured in a crash near the Big Chicken t the intersection of Cobb Parkway N. and Roswell Road on Aug. 16, 2024. (FOX 5)

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact investigators at 770-794-5384.