Marietta police officers, Mustang driver injured in crash by iconic Big Chicken

Two Marietta police officers and the driver of a Ford Mustang were injured in a crash near the Big Chicken on Friday evening.

It happened at the intersection of Cobb Parkway N. and Roswell Road. According to the Marietta Police Department, the two officers were in their marked patrol car responding to an alarm call when they were struck by the Mustang.

According to police, the two officers and the driver of the Mustang were talking to medics as they were being treated.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Two Marietta policer officers and the driver of a Mustang were injured in a crash near the Big Chicken t the intersection of Cobb Parkway N. and Roswell Road on Aug. 16, 2024. (FOX 5)

The names of those involved have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.