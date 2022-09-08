Marietta couple arrested for leaving infant home alone while making deliveries, police say

article

A Marietta couple was arrested for leaving their baby home alone.

According to warrants, when Matthew Stander and Grace Bowes, were pulled over by officers last week near Cobb Parkway and Kennesaw Due West Road. They told officers they had to get home to their infant son.

Records show the couple initially said a family member was babysitting, but police later learned the child had been left home alone.

Stander said they were delivering for Door Dash when they were stopped by police.

Both were charged with cruelty to children in the first-degree. Stander was also charged with driving on a suspended license.