Marietta church's inclusivity sign stolen twice, sparking community concerns

The Brief The church's inclusivity sign was stolen twice in three months, reflecting heightened societal tensions and intolerance. The thefts have increased anxiety among congregation members, highlighting the need for voices of love and tolerance. Despite the incidents, the church plans to replace the sign, emphasizing its role in attracting and welcoming new visitors.



A sign declaring inclusivity at a Marietta church has been stolen for the second time in three months, leaving the congregation shaken but determined to replace it.

What they're saying:

Rev. Christina Branum-Martin of Emerson Unitarian Universalist Church said the theft happened over the weekend in the middle of the night. The large metal sign in front of the church on Canton Road was ripped from its frame, which was left broken on the ground.

The sign displayed messages of inclusion, including "Love is Love. Black Lives Matter. All Genders are Whole, Holy & Good." It had been installed after another identical sign was stolen in late June. That earlier theft occurred just after pride flags were vandalized near Atlanta’s rainbow crosswalks.

What they're saying:

"The fact that it happened that week is not a surprise, that people who feel emboldened to spew hatred might do so," Branum-Martin said, noting it came just days after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. "We are at a time when anxiety is very high, when statements of hatred and lack of tolerance are being heard in so many places, and we need to remember how to be neighbors again."

Branum-Martin said the repeated incidents have left her members uneasy. "The congregation as a whole is really nervous, because we are a voice in the community that some people don't agree with, and that brings up a lot of anxiety and fear. And it's also a time when these voices of love and tolerance need to really be heard," she said.

What's next:

The church has added more security cameras and plans to replace the sign once again. Branum-Martin said many people have told her the sign is what first drew them in. "We know that so many people have driven by and have come to be a visitor with us because they said they didn't know they were accepted in this part of the city," she said.