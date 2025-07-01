Marietta church's sign of love and inclusion stolen

The Brief A sign conveying messages of love and inclusion was stolen from a Marietta church, leaving the congregation concerned but resilient. The theft is believed to be part of a broader pattern of vandalism, coinciding with recent incidents involving Pride flags in Atlanta. Despite the vandalism, the church has received support from interfaith communities and is raising funds to replace the sign.



A sign meant to convey messages of love, inclusion and welcome was stolen from outside a Marietta church late Friday night, leaving its congregation shaken but not deterred.

What we know:

The large vinyl sign had stood for more than five years in front of the c on Canton Road. Positioned prominently near the street, it declared the church’s core values — including messages such as "love is love," "science is real," "women's bodies are holy," "Black lives matter," and "the Earth is to be protected."

The incident occurred just days after several Pride flags were vandalized near the rainbow crosswalks in Midtown Atlanta. Rev. Branum-Martin believes the two incidents are part of a broader pattern.

What they're saying:

"If people drive by, they know that they're seen, that there's a place for them," said Rev. Christina Branum-Martin, who leads the congregation.

Branum-Martin discovered the theft early Saturday and said it left her concerned for the safety of her members.

"I looked at every door. I checked to make sure our alarms were working. I was scared," she said. "I thought, what else is going to happen next?"

"I don't think it's a coincidence," she said. "I think that there are different people who feel emboldened to be open and up front with how they feel, which is to have judgment on others, and with other people doing things that they want to copy."

Despite the vandalism, the church has received an outpouring of support. Branum-Martin said members of other faith communities have reached out in solidarity.

"What's been really wonderful is that our interfaith neighbors have called us and said, ‘We support who you are in the community,’" she said.

What's next:

The congregation is now raising funds to replace the sign and hopes to install a new one soon.