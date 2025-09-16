Hundreds gather in Woodstock to honor Charlie Kirk

The Brief The vigil in Woodstock honored Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist, who was assassinated in Utah, highlighting the community's grief and call for unity. Organizer Callie Graham emphasized the gathering's role in helping the community grieve and feel connected during a time of collective hurt. The vigil coincided with the court appearance of Tyler Robinson, the accused assassin, underscoring the ongoing legal proceedings.



Hundreds of people held candles and bowed their heads in prayer Monday night in Woodstock to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last week in Utah.

Charlie Kirk remembered in Georgia

What they're saying:

The vigil was organized by Callie Graham, who said she felt compelled to act after seeing similar gatherings elsewhere, including on her daughter’s college campus. "His name was Charlie Kirk. Tonight we know he’s in heaven," Graham told the crowd.

Graham said Kirk’s death profoundly affected her, and she hoped the gathering would help the community grieve. "It’s a way for people to essentially understand that we’re all hurting," she said. "It’s just a time where we can feel at peace and feel connected."

Attendees shared memories of Kirk’s influence and called for unity in difficult times. Lisa Sammons said it was important to stand with Kirk’s family and others mourning his loss. "Our world has gotten to a really ugly place, and we need to bring humanity back," she said.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Georgians came together to remember the life and legacy of conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk during a vigil in Woodstock on Sept. 16, 2025. (FOX 5)

Speakers included Timothy Bennett, who admitted the past two weeks had shaken him. "He went out in public and talked to people and kept freedom of speech," Bennett said. "I think when people can’t talk anymore and share their opinion, I think that’s when things go bad."

Local perspective:

The evening ended with prayers for Kirk, his family, and the country. Woodstock police monitored the event after hateful comments surfaced online once plans were announced, but no problems were reported.

The vigil fell on the same day accused assassin Tyler Robinson made his first appearance in court.