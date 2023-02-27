Arrested: Alabama man causes serious bomb threat in Marietta, police say

article

Authorities are now revealing the identity of a man accused of causing a serious bomb threat near a Marietta shopping plaza Saturday morning.

Robert Devlin, 37, of Lincoln, Ala. was arrested that morning as officers worked to evacuate the area around the East Gate shopping plaza. Officials said that was where Devlin had parked a pickup truck holding a device believed to contain some sort of bomb or explosive material.

The FBI along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) picked up the investigation from local officials. Bomb techs removed and secured the device that was said to resemble a pipe bomb.

Once the vehicle was determined to be free of other potentially dangerous devices, it was impounded and shopping area was reopened by 3 p.m.

Devlin was questioned by the Marietta Police Department, then charged and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center under a warrant.

On Saturday, Officer Chuck McPhilamy with Marietta Police told FOX 5 that there was a 911 call tipping officials off to the situation. On Monday, police confirmed that Devlin was that caller. He was charged with false report of a crime, destructive devices - hoax device, and false public alarm.

Through a thorough investigation, officials concluded that the suspected pipe bomb did contain explosive elements, but lacked other things necessary for it to be considered a fully assembled explosive device.

With that information, both the FBI and ATF declined to adopt the case. The Marietta department will continue the investigation on its own, looking into why Devlin traveled to Marietta with the device and why he called 911 on himself.

He faces a $60,000 bond.

Anyone with any information on the suspect is urged to call the department with tips at 770-794-5345.