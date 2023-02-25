'Scene now safe': Officials investigate 'serious' bomb threat near Marietta shopping plaza

article

Marietta Police have confirmed a serious bomb threat near East Gate shopping plaza has been handled. The owner of the truck they believe contained some sort of bomb or explosive device in the back was promptly arrested. The device was removed and has been secured.

On Saturday morning, Marietta's department received a 911 call that a pickup truck parked near the plaza may have contained explosive materials.

The officers who investigated the scene said they evacuated the area and took the owner of that vehicle into custody without incident.

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office, Fire and Police Department joined Marietta Police and Fire with the evacuation and traffic control while the FBI, Cobb County Bomb Squad and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were notified of the incident.

Around noon, the device was removed from the vehicle and secured by bomb technicians, according to the police. They have not confirmed whether the device was real, but said the threat was.

"They evacuated the area out of an abundance of caution, not knowing if the device was in fact real or going to explode," Officer Chuck McPhilamy, Marietta Police Department.

Before the area reopened at 3 p.m., the vehicle was searched.

"Much like your viewers watching this, we have as many questions as you do," McPhilamy said. "I don't know why here. I don't know why this [place]. I don't know why the call, or who placed the call … but we believe this threat to be serious, and that's why we have taken the actions we have."

"We believe the scene to be safe at this time. ATF and FBI are both on scene and this case may be adopted by one of them, in which case any follow-up information will come from their office," a spokesperson for Marietta Police said.

While the investigation remains ongoing, the police thanked the 911 caller who tipped officers off to the serious incident.