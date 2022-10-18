Marietta apartment complex shootout leaves one dead

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Oglethorpe County, Greene County, Putnam County, Upson County
7
Freeze Warning
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Marietta apartment complex shootout leaves one dead

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Marietta
FOX 5 Atlanta

MARIETTA, Ga. - Cobb County police officers are investigating a fatal Marietta shooting from Sunday night.

Officers reported a person shot on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:09 p.m. 27-year-old Marco Sauveur was struck in the thigh and bleeding.

Witnesses said Sauveur was hit during a shootout between a visitor and several residents at the apartment complex.

He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made yet.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation or has additional information is asked to call the Cobb County police department, or any of the following numbers:

  • MPD Tip Line: 770-794-6990
  • MPD Detective Mason: 770-794-5372
  • Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta: 404-577-8477