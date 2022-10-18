Marietta apartment complex shootout leaves one dead

Cobb County police officers are investigating a fatal Marietta shooting from Sunday night.

Officers reported a person shot on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:09 p.m. 27-year-old Marco Sauveur was struck in the thigh and bleeding.

Witnesses said Sauveur was hit during a shootout between a visitor and several residents at the apartment complex.

He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made yet.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation or has additional information is asked to call the Cobb County police department, or any of the following numbers: