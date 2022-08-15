Mariah Carey's Atlanta-area home targeted by burglars

article

Grammy-winning musician Mariah Carey was the target of burglars at her metro Atlanta home last month.

Carey’s home was broken into on July 27 while she was out of town, the Sandy Springs Police Department says. Carey had just return to the United States after visiting Italy. She was at her home in the Hamptons at the time, according to her social media.

Investigators believe this is the latest in a series of gang-related crimes that targets celebrities, entertainers, athletes and other high-profile figures.

More than a dozen other homes owned by celebrities such as one of the stars of the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" as well as players with the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United are among the victims.

Several more arrests are expected as the search continues for suspected ringleader, Jeremy Caldwell.