Real Housewives of Atlanta star, other public figures targeted by Sandy Springs break-ins

Police body cameras on Sunday captured officers arresting four alleged gang members suspected of committing more than a dozen home invasions in Sandy Springs.

The arrests were part of a year-long investigation of a major criminal organization committing home invasions and burglaries in the city. Police said the group targets celebrities, entertainers, athletes and other high-profile figures.

"They had been in the area before, and they had been all through Sandy Springs using social media to find and locate different victims and based on the intelligence we had we thought they might be in that area again, and we were fortunate," Sandy Springs Police Department Sgt. Matt McGinnis said.

Officers staked out a residence on the 600 block of Lockton Place after receiving information that the gang planned a break-in at the home of the mother of the child of famous rapper Future.

"We were fortunate that that night they decided to come to us and we were able to make an arrest," McGinnis said.

Police say players with the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United are among the victims.

The four arrested Sunday, and other gang members, are suspects in 15 home invasions in Sandy Springs, including a July 4 break-in at a home on Parkside Place, where a resident was shot. They are also considered possible suspects in similar crimes in other parts of the metro Atlanta area.

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Marlo Hampton said she was also one of the targets.

"I look at the phone and you just see these four guys one has a gun I screamed," Hampton said.

She said the suspects knocked on the front door of her Sandy Springs home on July 1 but ran off.

"I just feel they were not thinking anyone was home," she said. "They just took off running like oh shoot because in their minds they're watching they thought we were gone."

Hampton believes the men didn't think she was home based on her social media posts. She had just returned from a trip.

"I just want women in the industry like myself to be aware of posting. I want us to get firearms, be trained for it. I want to make sure your home is secure now I have a steel door," she said. "Sandy Springs came to my home and did a home assessment."

Several more arrests are expected as the search continues for suspected ringleader, Jeremy Caldwell.