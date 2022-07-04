Police: 1 shot during Fourth of July home invasion in Sandy Springs

article

Sandy Springs police are investigating a shooting during a home invasion that happened early Monday morning.

Officials with the Sandy Springs Police Department have confirmed with FOX 5 that a home invasion happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. on the 4300 block of Parkside Place.

During the incident, one person was shot. They are now recovering and are in stable condition.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting and have not released the identity of anyone involved.

Detectives are currently at the scene trying to develop leads in their investigation.

If you have any information that could help officers, call the Sandy Springs Police Department.