Marcus Jewish Center of Atlanta opens new Aquatic Center

The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA) opened its new Zalik Outdoor Aquatic Center on Sunday.

The state-of-the-art facility was designed to provide a fun and relaxing space for the community. Inside, there are multiple pools, a splash park, sun decks and locker rooms. All ages are welcome.

"We are excited to unveil the Zalik Outdoor Aquatic Center to the community," said MJCCA CEO Jared Powers. "This facility represents our commitment to providing a premier, fun, safe, and inclusive environment for families and friends to gather. With this new aquatic center, we can provide a more elevated experience and serve more families. The Zalik Outdoor Aquatic Center underscores our dedication to enhancing community, creating more avenues for our community to connect, and creating lasting memories for all our members and visitors."

For the grand opening, there was a pool party held Sunday morning that was free and open to the community.

In addition to the new Zalik Outdoor Aquatic Center, several new facilities funded by the Capital Campaign are expected to pop up this summer.

That includes the Eva G. Lipman Pickleball Complex, a café and a large covered multi-sport court.

