Manhunt underway for man wanted in wife's murder

article

Police in Lovejoy are trying to find a man accused of murdering his wife.

Police are searching for 41-year-old Ikuko Thurman, who is wanted for aggravated assault and murder in a shooting that happened Friday evening on Grove Way.

Officer went to the scene at around 7:43 p.m. after someone reported a car wreck with injuries and possible gunshots.

Police found a car had crashed into a mailbox. Investigators discovered a woman had been shot several times. Police have not identified the victim.

Police said the investigation indicated Thurman was a suspect. Police think he could be in a silver or gray, older-model Chevrolet Tahoe. Police said Thurman is about 5-foot-11 tall and weighs 212 pounds.

Police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 678-282-4827.