Manhunt in Toccoa: Man accused of firing at officers during traffic stop

A manhunt is underway in Toccoa for a man accused of opening fire on police officers during a traffic stop on Monday afternoon.

Montavious Cantrell Winkfield, 37, was stopped by officers with the Toccoa Police Department along Broad Street near Diagonal Street at around 2:10 p.m., according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators say Winkfield got out of the car and began shooting towards the officers. Officers returned fire as Winkfield ran from the scene.

The GBI has been asked to investigate the officers' use of force.

Warrants for two counts of aggravated assault have been taken out for Winkfield.

Anyone who sees him should not approach, but instead call 911 immediately.

Tips about his whereabouts can be made to the Toccoa PD tip line at 706-282-3236 or the GBI crime tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).