Manhunt intensifies for murder suspect who fled Grady Memorial Hospital

In brief: Up to $5,000 reward for escaping murder suspect Redding. Fled Grady Hospital on September 27; 32 years old, 5'5", 125 lbs. May have changed appearance post-escape; captured on surveillance.



A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for the man who escaped from the detention facility at Grady Memorial Hospital last week.

Carwon Marquavious Redding was receiving medical treatment on Sept. 27 when the 32-year-old man fled the hospital around 2 p.m., according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Redding was arrested the previous day by the MARTA Police Department for a deadly shooting on April 14 at 1980 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Redding is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Surveillance footage from Grady Hospital shows Redding fleeing the facility. Police warn that Redding may have changed his appearance.

Redding is wanted for murder.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at StopCrimeAtl.org , or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.