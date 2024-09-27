Expand / Collapse search
Murder suspect escapes custody while at Grady Memorial Hospital

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 27, 2024 3:33pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Carwon Marqavious Redding

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a man who escaped custody from the Atlanta City Detention Center while awaiting medical treatment at Grady Hospital on the afternoon of Sept. 27.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Carwon Marqavious Redding, fled the hospital around 2 p.m. 

Redding had been arrested the previous day by MARTA Police in connection with a homicide that occurred on April 14, 2024, at 1980 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. He faces charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to sell cocaine related to the case.

Surveillance footage from Grady Hospital shows Redding fleeing the facility. Police warn that Redding may have changed his appearance, as he may have disrobed. Viewers are urged to be on the lookout for any discarded Grady hospital gowns or bright yellow socks in the area. Anyone who finds such items is asked to call 911 immediately.

The Atlanta Police Department is actively canvassing the area and investigating the circumstances of the escape. Authorities are urging anyone with information about Redding’s whereabouts to contact law enforcement.