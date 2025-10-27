Manhunt for stepson accused of killing Marietta man during dispute

The Brief Michael Jackson was shot multiple times during a domestic dispute and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he died. Police are searching for 26-year-old Fharron Banks, who fled in a black Nissan Rogue. That car was later found in an Atlanta apartment complex parking lot, but Banks was not arrested. Investigators have not revealed what caused the argument to escalate into gunfire.



A domestic dispute at a Marietta apartment turned deadly Monday evening. Now, police are searching for the victim’s stepson.

What we know:

Marietta police said they were called just before 6:30 p.m. to an apartment along Ridge Run, off Franklin Gateway, for reports of a heated argument between a stepfather and stepson. While officers were on the way, dispatchers received reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found 58-year-old Michael Jackson inside the apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital but died from his injuries.

Pharron Carlos Banks is accused of killing his stepfather, police say.

Investigators identified the stepson, 26-year-old Fharron Banks, as the other person involved in the dispute. Police said Banks left the scene in a black Nissan Rogue before officers arrived.

Police said they now have warrants for Banks’ arrest, charging him with homicide, aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the third degree.

Officers found his car early Tuesday morning at an Atlanta apartment complex and towed it away, but Banks was not arrested. Police said cameras and license plate readers helped them track down the car.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A 58-year-old man was shot during a domestic dispute involving his stepson, prompting an active police search for the suspected gunman in Marietta. The shooting happened inside an apartment at 13 Ridge Run. This occurred on Oct. 27, 2025. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what triggered the dispute between the stepfather and stepson or what caused it to escalate to gunfire.

What you can do:

Authorities have not located Banks are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Marietta Police Department or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Police said you should not approach Banks if you see him because he is considered armed and dangerous.