Manhunt for escaped inmate David Wheeles near Temple

The Brief Inmate David Emsley Wheeles escaped from a Carroll County work detail near Temple around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Wheeles is serving drug trafficking and threat convictions from Effingham and Bulloch counties with a release date of 2038. Deputies released photos and tattoo images as the search continues, urging anyone who sees him to call 911.



Authorities in Carroll County are searching for an escaped inmate who vanished Monday afternoon from a work detail near Temple.

Inmate walks off Carroll County work detail

What we know:

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said inmate David Emsley Wheeles was reported missing around 3:30 p.m. after a correctional officer discovered he was unaccounted for during a work detail in the area of East Luke Drive and Highway 113.

Deputies, along with other law enforcement agencies, are actively searching the area and urging residents to remain alert. Anyone who spots Wheeles or someone matching his description is asked not to approach but to call 911 immediately.

Wheeles, born in 1989, is described as a white male, 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, a mustache and goatee, and was last seen wearing white pants and an orange shirt. Authorities said he also wears black-rimmed glasses.

Tattoos visible on inmate David Emsley Wheeles’ arm include a stylized Gothic cross with inscriptions and names. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office released the image as part of its search efforts in Temple, Georgia, on Oct. 14, 2025. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Photos released by the sheriff's office show logos of three Georgia sports teams on one of his biceps, including the Atlanta Braves "A" logo, the Falcons logo, and a Bulldog. His other arm shows a stylized Gothic or ornamental tribal cross that appears to pay tribute to family members or friends who have died.

Who is David Emsley Wheeles?

Dig deeper:

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, inmate David Emsley Wheeles, 36, is serving multiple drug-related and threat convictions from Effingham and Bulloch counties.

His record lists offenses including trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and other drugs, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and making terrorist threats.

Wheeles began his current incarceration on Sept. 14, 2023, and is housed at the Carroll County Correctional Institute. His maximum possible release date is May 1, 2038, according to state records.

Where is David Wheeles?

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how inmate David Emsley Wheeles managed to escape from his work detail or whether he had help.

It is unclear what security measures were in place at the time.

Investigators have not released information about possible sightings, surveillance footage, or how far Wheeles may have traveled since his disappearance.

New charges could be filed, or his status could change due to this incident.

What's next:

The sheriff’s office released two photos of Wheeles, one from his incarceration with the Georgia Department of Corrections and another from his recent detail ID badge, as the search continues.

What you can do:

If you see Wheeles, authorities advise to call 911 immediately and not to approach.