Manhunt escalates for suspect gunman in deadly Covington Highway shooting

The manhunt for the shooter who killed a 25-year-old man in the parking lot of a store along Covington Highway.

Officers were called to the Family Dollar at 7042 Covington Highway on the afternoon of Aug. 15.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, a man was found with at least one gunshot wound and was rushed to an area hospital, where he died.

Investigators released two surveillance images on Tuesday showing the alleged gunman fleeing from the scene.

Police are also looking for a witness who left the scene before investigators could speak to them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.