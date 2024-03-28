Man wounded in shooting at East Atlanta bar

article

One man has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting at an East Atlanta bar late Wednesday night.

Officials say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Flat Shoals Avenue.

FOX 5 cameras spotted crime scene tape and multiple police officers outside The EARL, a local bar and music venue.

While details about the shooting are limited, police say that the victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is stable.

Investigators spent the night interviewing witnesses to try and understand what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that may help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.