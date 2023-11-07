Man, woman wanted for allegedly stealing truck at gas station in Fayette County

article

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is looking for the individuals who they say stole a red Ford F-350 on Oct. 25 at the Welcome Pantry in the 2400 block of Highway 138.

The truck was left running at the entrance of the gas station and was stolen around 6:45 a.m.

The sheriff's office has identified the possible suspects as Akeiva Barnes and Nathan Todd. They are both wanted for theft by taking (felony) and have active warrants out for their arrests.

If anyone has information about their location, please call the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at 770-461-6353.