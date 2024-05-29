Man with suspended license astonishes judge by joining court Zoom call while driving

A district judge in Ann Arbor, Michigan, was astonished when a man with a suspended driver’s license joined a court Zoom call while driving a car.

Court footage shows Judge Cedric Simpson’s dumbfounded reaction as the defendant, Corey Harris, dials into the court hearing from the driver's seat.

"Mr Harris, are you driving?" Simpson asked the defendant.

"Actually, I’m pulling into my doctor’s office," Harris says.

A public defender representing Harris then asked the judge for an adjournment for ‘possibly up to four weeks if the court would allow.’

"Okay, so maybe I don’t understand something. This is a driving while license suspended [case], and he was just driving, and he didn’t have a license," a bemused Simpson replies.

"That is correct your honor," the public defender responds.

The judge revoked Harris’s bond, and he was ordered to turn himself in to the local county jail by that evening.

"I don’t even know why he would do that," Simpson says.

