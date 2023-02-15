Man with intellectual disability reported missing in NW Atlanta

article

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 49-year-old Michael Speight.

Mr. Speight was reported missing by his brother. He was last seen around 9 a.m. on Feb. 14 on Fairburn Road in NW Atlanta wearing blue jeans, dark grey bubble coat, black skull cap, white tennis shoes.

He is described as a 6-foot tall Black male weighing about 160 pounds. According to Atlanta police, Mr. Speight is nonverbal and has an intellectual disability.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons.