Man with autism missing since Aug. 18 in East Point

A Mattie's Call has been issued for a 52-year-old man by the East Point Police Department.

Quintonia Etheridge, who has autism and is non-verbal, has been missing since about 3 p.m. Aug. 18. He was last seen in the 3000 block of Dobbs Way in East Point.

Etheridge is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, cranberry-colored shorts and black slippers.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Etheridge, call 911 or the East Point Police Department at 404-559-6226.