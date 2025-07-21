Man wanted for theft at World of Coca-Cola, police say

article

Atlanta police are searching for a man they say was caught on camera stealing multiple items from the World of Coca-Cola downtown.

Investigators say the crime happened outside the popular Atlanta tourist attraction on June 28.

What we know:

Security officers at the property told police that the man entered the area where tickets were validated, opened an unsecured cabinet, and stole a ticket scanning device and a towel.

In footage provided by police, the man is seen wearing a black shirt with the world "security" on its back in white letters.

(Atlanta Police Department)

After grabbing the items, officials say the man left the scene on foot.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477 or go online to www.StopCrimeAtl.org.