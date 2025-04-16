Man wanted for using stolen credit card at metro Atlanta banks, deputies say

article

Deputies in Monroe County are trying to find a man accused of using a stolen debit or credit card at multiple banks.

Authorities say the sunglasses-wearing suspect used the stolen card to withdraw money around metro Atlanta.

What we know:

According to investigators, the card was used at a Delta Community Credit Union at Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville on March 26.

The next day, the suspect used the card again at another Delta Community location on Riverwood Parkway in Atlanta.

What you can do:

If you recognize the man or know anything in connection with the case, call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (478) 994-7010 or (478) 994-7043 ext. 259.