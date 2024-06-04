Man wanted for shooting mother of his children in Jonesboro

article

Authorities are on the lookout for a convicted felon, Artis Dennard, who is wanted in connection with a violent home invasion and shooting that occurred on the 1000 block of Tara Bend in Jonesboro.

According to police reports, Dennard forced entry into the residence where he confronted the victim, his children's mother, about someone she was with the night before. During the confrontation, Dennard pulled out a weapon and reportedly shot the victim twice in each leg before fleeing the scene through the back door just before officers arrived.

Dennard, already known for previous property crimes, is considered armed and dangerous. Multiple warrants have been issued for his arrest in relation to this incident.

If you see Dennard or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 immediately.