Man wanted by police after being stabbed at Nissan plant

The Brief A workplace dispute at the Conyers Nissan plant on Friday afternoon resulted in a 29-year-old man being hospitalized with a stab wound. While the alleged attacker was quickly apprehended at a nearby apartment complex, investigators later reviewed surveillance footage of the incident. Police have now issued an arrest warrant for the initial victim, claiming he actually provoked the violent encounter.



A man is wanted by Conyers police after they say he provoked a stabbing at the Nissan plant in the city.

What we know:

Officers responded to the plant on Iris Drive SW around 3:40 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they located 29-year-old Derius Dawkins with a stab wound in his arm. Dawkins was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

Police said Dawkins told officers he was stabbed by Orland Myers, 49, whom he worked with at Nissan. Police tracked Myers to a nearby apartment complex and arrested him. Myers is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

However, police said surveillance video later showed Dawkins provoking Myers before the stabbing took place. Now, police are searching for Dawkins, who faces charges of simple battery.

What we don't know:

It's unclear where Dawkins is located currently.

If you know Dawkins' whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Conyers Police Department.