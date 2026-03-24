Man wanted for killing twin, baby arrested in Georgia

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The Brief Deputies arrested an Oklahoma double homicide suspect after a brief pursuit on I-475. Authorities say the suspect was armed and had multiple weapons and supplies in his vehicle. He is being held in Monroe County while awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.



A man wanted in connection with a double homicide in Oklahoma was arrested early Sunday after a brief pursuit on Interstate 475, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were alerted around 12:27 a.m. to a "be on the lookout" for a suspect believed to be traveling through the area after authorities in Leflore County, Oklahoma tracked his vehicle.

The suspect was spotted heading south on I-475. When deputies attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled, leading to a short chase before the vehicle stopped and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities identified the suspect as Grant Hoffman Wilson, 31, of Poteau, Oklahoma. Deputies said he was armed with a pistol at the time of his arrest.

A search of the vehicle uncovered additional weapons, including a rifle, a shotgun, multiple loaded magazines, and ammunition. Investigators also found packed bags with clothing, food supplies, and more ammunition.

Officials say Wilson is wanted in Oklahoma for allegedly killing his twin sister and her 17-month-old child.

He is currently being held in Monroe County on charges of felony fleeing and obstruction and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma, where he is expected to face double homicide charges.

The sheriff’s office noted this is the fourth murder suspect deputies have apprehended in recent years.