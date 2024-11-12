Man wanted for insurance fraud by FBI could be in Atlanta

article

A federal grand jury has indicted Roscoe McMillan, also known as "Roscoe McMillian" and "Ross McMillan," after he failed to appear for his trial on wire and mail fraud charges connected to an alleged life insurance scheme. McMillan, 43, of Las Vegas, Nevada, had been out on bond since Oct. 11, 2023, but missed his Oct. 29, 2024, court date, prompting authorities to label him a fugitive.

U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan stated that McMillan’s alleged absence from court shows "a disregard for the rule of law" and emphasized that, while every defendant has the right to a fair trial, appearing in court is mandatory. FBI Atlanta Acting Special Agent in Charge Sean Burke assured that the agency is committed to bringing McMillan into custody to face trial.

The original charges, filed in September 2023, accuse McMillan of orchestrating a scheme to defraud seven life insurance companies. Prosecutors allege he created a sham organization, Chosen Outreach Ministries, to fraudulently obtain group life insurance policies, falsely presenting individuals with serious health issues as employees.

The indictment states that McMillan submitted more than 30 fraudulent claims on behalf of these individuals, who allegedly were not actual employees of Chosen Outreach Ministries and often died within a year of policy issuance. The scheme reportedly resulted in $2.7 million in payouts from the defrauded insurers.

On Nov. 4, 2024, McMillan was further charged with failure to appear. The public is reminded that McMillan remains innocent until proven guilty in court.

McMillan has ties to Las Vegas, Atlanta, South Carolina and New York City.

Anyone with information regarding McMillan’s whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI at (770) 216-3000 or submit tips online at https://tips.fbi.gov.