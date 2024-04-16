Man wanted in LaGrange for allegedly molesting siblings for several years

LaGrange police are looking for a man in connection to ongoing sexual abuse of more than one child in their jurisdiction.

According to the police department, they responded to a local school at 1 p.m. April 12 in connection to a report by a student regarding ongoing sexual abuse, both of themselves and their siblings. The alleged abuse, which had persisted for several years, was disclosed to a faculty member.

Subsequently, the siblings were located and interviewed, while witnesses were also consulted to validate the allegations. The alleged perpetrator was identified as Jeremy William Powell, known to the victims at the time of the incidents.

Warrants were issued for Powell's arrest. He is wanted for rape, child molestation, and other related offenses.

As of Tuesday morning, he has not been arrested.

Authorities urge anyone with pertinent information on this matter to reach out to the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or contact Detective Horseman at (706) 883-2658. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward.