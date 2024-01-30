Man wanted in Dalton after allegedly firing shots during road rage incident

article

The Dalton Police Department is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault and reckless driving after an incident on Jan. 28.

The police department says that two drivers – one in a white Audi and one in a gray Honda Accord – became involved in an incident involving aggressive driving near the Krystal restaurant on East Walnut Avenue.

Both vehicles continued north until they reached Market Street where the driver of the white Audi fired several rounds at the driver of the gray Honda. The driver was not injured, but the bullets struck the vehicle.

The driver in the Audi fled the scene while the other driver waited for police.

The victim had video of the incident that showed the license plate of the vehicle and police were able to use that information to identify a suspect, and they located the suspect’s vehicle at the Holly Trace Apartments off of Tibbs Road. However, before police were able to take the suspect into custody, he ran away.

The suspect is 29-year-old Damien E’Shaud Johnson of Dalton. He is 5-feet-11-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and an Atlanta Braves baseball cap. Police have warrants for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault and reckless driving. Anyone who has information on his location is asked to call 911.